No, it isn’t true, but saying so is difficult. Why is this? Because humans tend to be religious creatures; we have evolved in tandem with religions; our religious beliefs have helped us survive until this point. In fact religion exists today because it helped us survive. I would say it’s hard to give something up that has benefited your ancestors for millions of years.

But does religion benefit us today? For some of us it does. And for those it benefits, why would they answer these questions in a way that might diminish the benefits?

I don’t think we will get better answers to Richard Dawkins’ questions until the benefits of religion are less than the benefits of the next best alternative. I would argue that we need to improve and replace supernatural religions with better alternatives.

Richard, all your analysis is founded on the assumption that 'matter' is the source of illusory consciousness.

The other perfectly valid assumption is that consciousness is the source of illusory matter.

In deciding which is true, the only fact of which there is no doubt is that consciousness 'is'.

All the rest is theory. No theory can 'be' reality.

The most rigorous scientific theories use mathematics to model the form of theoretical objects:

• from quantum fields and subatomic particles

• to atoms, molecules, proteins, and cells

• all the way up to stars, galaxies, clusters,

• and the cosmic background radiation.

Along with their:

• Theoretical properties—mass, charge, spin, etc.

• Theoretical constants—like the fine-structure constant.

• Theoretical laws—such as the conservation of momentum.

Together, these describe the theoretical behaviour of all theoretical forms.

There is usually a long chain of mathematics linking theory to observation—including the mathematics embedded in the apparent devices used to measure, as well as in the algorithms that display the results.

Science does not require any material assumption to ‘work’.

A theory is held to be valid when the theoretical behaviour of the theoretical forms reliably—though not necessarily perfectly—maps onto, or predicts, the observed behaviour of observed forms.

All observations arise in consciousness, as a set of 'fleeting immaterial sensory images' (colours, sounds, odours, flavours, feelings):

• an apparent falling apple,

• an apparent graph on an apparent computer screen,

• or apparent tissue under an apparent microscope.

The visual field forms a 'part' of consciousness. Everything apparent in the visual field is illusory. This is plain if you hold up a thumb. The thumb appears larger than things Known to be bigger than it. A 'real' thing cannot be both smaller and larger than another thing. That it appears so is plainly an illusion. What is true of the thumb is true of all apparent things.

The book, 'The Door to NowHere: A portal into the Timeless Reality of Non-dual Consciousness', gives you a mention and challenges your fundamental world view through the lenses of neuroscience, introspection and revelation (referencing verses from source texts of all the great religions)... and finds a wonderful concurrence. It would be worth a read before you die :)

