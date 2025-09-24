The Poetry of Reality with Richard Dawkins

Sandra_D
Sep 25Edited

Brilliant, and beautifully written and spoken, it’s great this tool available here on Substack too just so to make the spoken happen, the audio version of the txt.. which brings the question to my mind as to whether an extended phenotype could come up in sound mode too and if so, can we say that although in a very unconventional way, this audio tool available here on Substack is part of Substack’s extended phenotype, the one that makes the txt even more particularly beautiful and it’s gotta be Substack for that because Substack is the only platform or network doing it, turning into sound an initially written txt? And next thing you know, everybody is communicating via Stephen Hawking’s method if they so chose to, and funnily enough, it wasn’t even the start plan of anything, it just naturally developed into it and why use that method of communication for disabled and completely paralysed people only, why not instead make it available for everybody and change the plan for the benefit of disabled people into making them being able to walk again, focus on that and no stop until it’s done and all the rest is history 🙃❤️

Stephen E Moss
2d

Nice distinction between and explanation of memotype and phenotype - despite me being a biologist not something I'd really given much thought. Years ago I knew an architect, I think she had designs on me.

