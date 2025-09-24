I enjoy fielding questions after a public lecture. Sometimes a question merits a single yes or no answer. Once, at the Hay-on-Wye Literary Festival, I was privileged to hear Stephen Hawking lecture. Because of his disability, he was obliged to record his lecture in advance, including answers to questions previously submitted. At the end, however, the chairman announced that, as a rare concession, Professor Hawking would entertain one spontaneous question. Who would like to ask it? A gentleman was chosen.

“Professor Hawking, would you not agree that there is a spiritual dimension to the universe, a transcendent, immanent mysterium, going apophatically beyond mere physics and chemistry . . .” and so on and on, at obscurantist, meaningless length. Hawking settled down to answer the question, twitching his functioning muscle, building his answer up letter by letter, phoneme by phoneme, while we, the audience, waited with bated breath for the oracle to pronounce. Fully ten minutes later, his answer was assembled, and the famous robotic voice echoed through the auditorium.

“No!”

A man with a sense of humour.

Other questions go to the opposite extreme. Far from inviting a one-word answer, they require what amounts to a small lecture explaining to the audience the meaning of the question. One such question – an extremely common and good question – is the following: “ Is this auditorium an extended phenotype?” The correct answer is again a decisive No.

From my hotel in Istanbul as I write, I have a good view of the Blue Mosque, one of the world’s great feats of architecture, and also of the older and perhaps even more splendid Hagia Sophia, originally a Byzantine cathedral, then a mosque, then a museum, and now a mosque again. The common “auditorium” question could even more appositely be asked of either of these magnificent buildings, and the answer is still no. They are not extended phenotypes. Let me explain.



An organism’s “phenotype” is its observable characteristics, but the word is often reserved for the manifestation of a genotype. The “selfish gene” view of neo-Darwinism sees the phenotype as the observable instrument by which a gene levers itself into the next generation. A bird’s wing is just such an instrument. It has the proximal effect of levering the bird into the air, which contributes to the ultimate effect of levering the bird’s genes into the next generation. Especially (this is what really matters) the genes responsible for shaping the wing’s aerodynamic efficiency. I chose a bird wing by way of example, but the same argument applies to every bit of the phenotype of every organism that ever lived.

That’s “phenotype” in the conventional sense. Phenotypic characteristics, as normally understood, are parts of an animal’s body: a wing, a tail, an ornamental crest. An extended phenotype is not a part of the animal’s body, but it plays the same Darwinian role. A typical example is a bird’s nest. It’s made of dead twigs and grass, but it is shaped in such a way as to preserve and assist the passing on of the bird’s genes. Genes in the bird influence the shape of the nest via the bird’s behaviour, affecting the nest’s efficiency in its task of keeping the eggs safe and warm: eggs that contain the very same genes that influenced the shape of the nest. These particular pendant nests, built by weaver birds, are probably adapted additionally to be safe from snakes.

The proximal route by which the genes affect the nest’s shape is the building behaviour performed by the bird. A gene that slightly changed the building behaviour with the result that eggs were more likely to fall out of the nest is less likely to survive into the next generation. The same is true of a gene whose effect on building behaviour is to alter the lining of the nest such that the eggs are too cold. The details can easily be imagined, along with their opposites for genes with high survival value. The point is that , one way or another, genes influence nests in ways that affect their own – the genes’ own – survival. Mutations in bird genes manifest themselves as changes in nests, and hence affect their own survival. You could do a genetic study of weaver bird nests, no less than a genetic study of peas in a monastery garden. Nests are extended phenotypes. So are beaver dams. So are bower bird bowers.



So are termite mounds, even though the genes concerned sit in thousands of sterile workers rather than a pair of fertile weaver birds.

The late Daniel Dennett compared the above two magnificent buildings, the one designed by Antoni Gaudi and built by large numbers of men from Barcelona, the other never designed but nevertheless built, by a much larger workforce of termites from Australia. The one on the left is an extended phenotype of termite genes. But what about the one on the right? Shouldn’t we, by analogy, consider it the extended phenotype of Antoni Gaudi’s genes? No.

Or what about Istanbul ‘s Blue Mosque, which filled me with awe when I joined the seething crowds to visit it yesterday? Is that not the extended phenotype of the genes of Sedefkar Mehmet Aga (1562-1617). No. Again, the answer is no, and it is my purpose here to explain why.

The reason is not that the architect was one man and the termites many. Nor is it that the mosque was designed (“top down”) whereas the termite mound self-assembled (“bottom up”), an interesting but irrelevant distinction. It’s because there are no genes for different architectural styles. At least, I assume there aren’t. There may conceivably be genes for being a good architect, which might also be described as genes for artistic flair, or even for something as specific as a good sense of proportion. But (I conjecture) there are no genes for blue domes, no genes for soaring minarets, no genes for cunningly interlaced arches.

I don’t absolutely know that there are genes for nest shape in weaver birds. To prove it, I’d need to do breeding experiments, systematically choosing to breed from birds whose nest was a particular shape – perhaps a deeper cup below the entrance hole, or perhaps a smaller entrance hole. The experiment has not been done, but I’m confident of the result. Why? Because the nest is obviously an evolutionary consequence of Darwinian natural selection, and natural selection can’t have evolutionary consequences unless there are genetic variants to choose among. In order for weaver bird nests to have evolved their egg-warming and chick-protecting shape, there must have been genes for variation in nest attributes. The nest is an extended phenotype of bird genes. Nobody has done the experiment of systematically breeding architects for many generations, and I can’t be totally sure that you wouldn’t succeed in breeding a race of architects with an inborn penchant for blue domes, but my strong doubts embolden me to move on to a new point.