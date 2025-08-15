The shockingly simple idea behind all life.

In this episode of The Poetry of Reality, Richard Dawkins revisits a conversation first recorded in 2012 for the Great Minds program, produced by the Educational Broadcasting System in South Korea. In this engaging discussion, Dawkins explores the wonder of evolutionary biology, the complexity of life, and the dazzling adaptations of creatures such as s…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Poetry of Reality with Richard Dawkins to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.