In this episode of The Poetry of Reality, Richard joins a live audience in Edinburgh to discuss his latest book, The Genetic Book of the Dead. In this wide-ranging conversation, he reflects on how DNA preserves the story of evolution, describing organisms as “living books” that record the environments of their ancestors. He explores camouflage, whale ancestry, convergent evolution, and the hidden logic of genes, while breaking down ideas like genomes as cooperatives of viruses. He also reflects on memes, the extended phenotype, and the surprising ways evolution shapes both biology and culture.