Science is the Poetry of Reality

The Poetry Of Reality page is hosted by renowned evolutionary biologist, Richard Dawkins. This is an experience available in audio, video and written form that tracks our acclaimed protagonist in his navigation of the natural world and his pursuit of truth through scientific curiosity.

The podcast's commitment to critical thinking is embodied by Dawkins' extensive efforts to champion scientific literacy and a secular perspective. His academic background at Oxford University and the Royal Society of Literature have undoubtedly lent mettle and tenacity to his call for evidence based reasoning and questioning of tradition and censorship.

Dawkins is also the best-selling author of several books, including The God Delusion, The Selfish Gene and The Blind Watchmaker, which have had a significant impact on the fields of biology and philosophy, melding together his vocal criticism of systemic barriers against knowledge with his desire for uncovering the true beauty of the cosmos. His work has helped shape our understanding of evolutionary biology and continues to inspire curiosity and rational thinking around the world. Much like poetry, there is substance, style, rhythm and order woven into the fabric of reality, and it is in Dawkins’ spirit of discovery that The Poetry Of Reality aims to unveil it.