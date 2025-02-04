The Poetry of Reality with Richard Dawkins

Robin Lütjohann
Feb 4

It is not sex that is claimed to be a social construct, but gender identity. Those arguing for the T in LGBT distinguish sex and gender. The former is biological, the latter a socially constructed identity. It's possible to argue against this (I don't and tend to agree with this distinction), but failing to acknowledge it altogether betrays staggering ignorance of the conversation. Not surprising for Dr Dawkins, who so often seems determined to be illiterate in the arguments he is opposing, and so inevitably misses the point altogether. Unfortunate.

Graham L
Feb 4

It is just stunning that the world has come to this strange place where so much brilliant intellectual energy and knowledge has to be applied to - wasted in, really - trying to restore some very basic sense. It's a shame that concepts held by the brain, in defiance of so much of history and social and scientific understanding and practice, can't be understood as clearly as the physical matters explained here. But there really is some kind of cultural madness gripping so many - Elon Musk's phrase "woke mind-virus" is not wrong at all - just like the large-scale hysterias of the past (whether over vampires, religious fevers, witches, or whatever). Heaven knows what the history books will make of it, but clearly people like enormous chunks of the Democrat supporters in the USA, as well as the fools who have infiltrated so many of our institutions, are oblivious to having any such perspective, while sacrificing large numbers of lives to going along with it, sometimes with irreversible damaging effects. If the BBC could get unbiased enough for a little while to prepare just one documentary, explaining what Dr John Money did and said, but how his victim David Reimer actually lived and felt about it, and also how the origins of this gender-fluidity concept were in the philosophy of the brilliant but perverted Michel Foucault, and had nothing to do with compassion for other people's "sense of identity", that could have kicked a big hole in it. As long as we got all the head teachers and business CEOs and university students to watch it. But now it's so entrenched - perhaps it would be like having a documentary about the work of Bart Ehrman and expecting it to dismantle the Catholic Church. I'm also, incidentally, very impressed that this article brought up Jan Morris, who was appallingly treated by the media when gender dysphoria was not just unfashionable but virtually unknown. It's worth remembering that in 2009, before the whole woke thing seriously blew up, the Tavistock clinic had 70 children referred to it - a ratio of just over 1 for every million of the population, a reasonable amount for the occurrence of a genuine but very rare condition - and that 75% of them were boys who wanted to live as girls. A mere ten years later, after the rise of smartphones, social media, and vulnerable kids influenced by Instagram etc, they had 2,590 referred - and 75% of them were female. If that isn't a socially created hysteria, I don't know what is. But the mastectomies and castrations since, and the wrecking of the lives of boys who often simply would have grown up to be gay men, rather than mutilated ones, is just a tragedy beyond a few bucketfuls of tears.

